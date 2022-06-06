‘I’m Not Done With Playing For Super Eagles’ 

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has debunked insinuations that he has retired from national team football, Completesports.com reports

Musa insists that he never told anyone that he was calling it quits with international football, adding that if the coaches consider him good enough for an invite, he would always answer any call to serve his country

“I didn’t tell anyone that I am done with Super Eagles. I said I might consider retiring after the World Cup if Nigeria had qualified. The new coach has called me to come and play in the AFCON qualifiers and I cannot say no to him because it is a call to serve my country,” Musa told Completesports.com in Abuja.

“AFCON is next year and I am still active playing in Turkey and if the coaches find me good to be at the AFCON in Ivory Coast, I will gladly go and help my country to win it. I will always honor invitation to serve my country and give my best.”

