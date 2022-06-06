Iwobi Appeals To Fans On Super Eagles Rebuilding: ‘Trust The Process…’

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has reacted to the team’s defeat to Ecuador and second consecutive friendly game loss.

The Eagles lost to the South Americans 1-0 in New Jersey days after going down 2-1 to Mexico in Dallas, Texas, in coach Jose Peseiro’s first game in charge of the national team.

Iwobi, who had a very impressive second half of the 2021/22 Premier League season for Everton, played for 90 minutes in both games.

The 26-year-old had missed the 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana due suspension, after he was sent off in Nigeria’s Round of 16 clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Tunisia in Cameroon.

His commendable run for the Toffees in the last 12 league matches of last season saw him return to the national team set-up since January.

In a post on Twitter, the former Arsenal winger noted that there is still a long way to go in Peseiro’s team building process. He, however, urged that faith must be shown in the…