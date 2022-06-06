Nwali 300L UNILAG Student Emerges Scrabble Winner

Enoch Nwali, a 300 level Health Education student of the University of Lagos, on Saturday emerged the overall winner at the second edition of the Emmanuel Egbele annual scrabble tournament.

The two-day tournament which kicked off on Friday, 3rd June, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, saw Nwali finish top in the Masters category which is the highest among the three categories at this year’s edition.

For his effort Nwali, who was runners-up at this year’s West African Scrabble Championship in Accra, Ghana, went home with the cash prize of ₦250,000 a jacket and a trophy.

The runner-up position in the Masters category went to Emmanuel Umujose who earned himself ₦180,000 while Jighere Wellington got ₦120,000 for finishing third.

In the second category which is the Intermediate, Taiwo Adeniran finished top and went home with ₦150,000 and the Opens category was won by Emmanuel Enyi who was rewarded with ₦100,000 and a hoodie.

Speaking after emerging the best player at…