Osimhen To Feature In All-Star Game In Ghana

Super Eagles star striker Victor Osimhen will be in Accra Ghana to take part in the Calcio Trade Ball all-star game billed for Friday 17th June, ghanasoccernet reports.

Osimhen will join a host of star-studded African players who ply their trade in the Serie A for the event.

Calcio Trade Ball is an annual program conceived by ArthurLegacy Sports to celebrate the strong relationship between Ghana and Italy through football.

The all-star game is part of a three-day event that will feature players of ArthurLegacy Sports and selected current and former Black Stars players.

Serie A players such as Emmanuel Gyasi of Spezia, Caleb Ekuban of Genoa, Alfred Duncan who plays for Fiorentina and Roma sensation Felix Afena-Gyan will all be in action.

The 2022 Calcio Trade Ball is organized by The BAC Group.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is currently with the Super Eagles in Abuja preparing for Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

He marked his impressive season for…