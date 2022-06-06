Peseiro Now Under Pressure To Win First Match

Ex-Nigeria international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has suggested that Super Eagles technical adviser Jose Peseiro is under pressure to lead the team to victory in the first 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone on Thursday.

Peseiro has lost the two matches he has been in charge of since his appointment in May. The Eagles lost to 2-1 Mexico in an international friendly in Texas, United States of America, last week, and another 1-0 defeat in the hands of Ecuador a few days later in New Jersey.

Four home-based players got the chance to make their debut for the Eagles in the friendlies. However, Peseiro did not include any of them in his 27-man squad invited for the clashes against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

Speaking with Complete Sports on Sunday, as the attention now shifts towards Nigeria’s game against the Leone Stars at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja on June 9, the former left-back states that the Portuguese is now desperate for his…