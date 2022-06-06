Sanusi Congratulates Flamingos On World Cup Ticket

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi has commended players of the U17 Girls, Flamingos for their qualification for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, following a 1-0 aggregate defeat of Ethiopia in the final round of the series.

On Saturday, at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the Flamingos drew 0-0 with their Ethiopian counterparts to pick the ticket to India on a 1-0 aggregate.

Ghana’s Black Maidens ended up in tears as they lost out to Morocco’s U17 girls on penalty shootout in their final leg in North Africa. The Maidens won the first leg 2-0 but lost 2-0 in Morocco in the return leg on Saturday, and the hosts then won the shootout that followed. Nigeria and Morocco are likely to be joined by Tanzania, who hosted Cameroon on Sunday, having already won the first leg away 4-1.

“The qualification of the Flamingos to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which follows the qualification of the U20 girls, Falconets for their own…