Scholes Wants Manchester United To Sign Ndidi

Manchester United hero, Paul Scholes has advised his former club, Manchester United to sign Wilfred Ndidi.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad under new manager Erik ten Hag after a turbulent campaign.

The likes of Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, and Juan Mata have all left the Old Trafford.

Read Also:Iwobi Appeals To Fans On Super Eagles Rebuilding: ‘Trust The Process…’

United are reportedly in talks with LaLiga giants Barcelona giants for Frenkie De Jong.

Scholes however believes United should should be looking at the direction of Ndidi instead of the former Ajax star.

“Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi still very much fits the bill of what Manchester United are looking for, and with just two years remaining on his contract at Leicester, it’s likely to cost significantly less than the eye-watering sums associated with him in summer past, “Scholes told Football Daily YouTube channel.

“And while he missed the last two months of the season with a…