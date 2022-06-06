Serie A Clubs Queuing Up To Sign Bassey

There are growing interest for Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey as Serie A clubs are queuing up for his signature.

The Nigerian international, who can play either left-back or centre-half, as emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe after a stellar season with Rangers.

Despite being contracted for another two years, speculation is rife that Aston Villa – under the stewardship of ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – will table a bid, and now the Scottish Cup winners may need to be braced for offers from the Italian top flight.

However, former Rangers star, Sergio Porrini in an interview with Daily Record stated that lot of teams are willing to sign him this summer.

“I am not surprised that Aston Villa and other top clubs are looking at him,” Porrini said.

“I know there has been Serie A interest and a lot of teams will be wanting to sign him this summer.

