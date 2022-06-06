Tomori Set To Sign New AC Milan Contract

England defender Fikayo Tomori is in talks with Serie A champions AC Milan about a new contract.

Tomori played a key role in AC Milan’s Serie A success last season.

The centre-back linked up with the Roosenerri on a permanent deal last summer after a
previous six month loan.

MilanNews.it reports Tomori and his entourage have already agreed to a contract extension with Milan.

The deal will see his salary rise to over €3m net a season plus add-ons. His current deal expires in 2025 and this will be extended by a two years until 2027.

The deal will be finalised at some point soon, once directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have put pen to paper on their new deals.

