2023 AFCONQ:’Shock 4-4 Draw Vs Sierra Leone Now In The Past’ —Etebo

Oghenekaro Etebo says the shock 4-4 draw between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone is now in the past, as both teams get set to meet in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

Despite going 4-0 up on match day three of the 2021 Africa qualifiers, Sierra Leone mount a shock comeback to draw 4-4 in Benin City.

In the reverse fixture in Freetown, the Eagles held the Leone Stars to a goalless draw.

Both teams went on to qualify for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which was won by Senegal.

And ahead of Thursday’s fixture in Abuja, Etebo predicted a tough encounter for the Eagles.

“The most important thing is for us to make sure that if we want to win we have to start from now,” Etebo told NFF TV.

“I guess the game is not going to be easy because if I remember the last time we played against Sierra Leone in Benin, we were 4-0 up and the game ended 4-4 and we went to Sierra Leone it was goalless.

“That has passed we are suppose to be as a…