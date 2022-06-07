Balogun Speaks on World Cup Disappointment, Peseiro, Sierra Leone

Leon Balogun says the Super Eagles have put behind them their failure to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles lost out on away goal rule to eternal rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana in the playoff round.

That’s behind us now. I played for my club (Rangers) four days after the game against Ghana, so it’s football. It goes on. There is no time to feel sorry for yourself,” Balogun told reporters.

Read Also:2023 AFCONQ:’We Must Prove To Nigerians That We Are Back Stronger’ –Sadiq

“Obviously it hurts, but you have to move on. Like they say, time heals old wound. You have to move on because the next match is always around the corner.”

Balogun and his teammates have started a new era under Portuguese Jose Peseiro.

The centre-back reflects on what life is under the new manager.

“It’s exciting to be here, work under a new manager. To see what he comes up with. The fresh air he brings to the team,”he added.

‘I have…