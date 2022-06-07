Belgium Vs Poland – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Belgium welcomes Poland to Brussels on Wednesday for a UEFA Nations League Group A matchup. The hosts will be hoping to avoid another humiliating loss.

Both the Red Devils and the visitors had to settle for a 2-1 victory over a much-changed Wales team in their first Euro 2016 matches. Following Romelu Lukaku’s injury withdrawal.

Belgium appeared to lose all hope of a positive outcome against the Netherlands, as Oranje ran riot at the King Baudouin Stadium. Belgium has fallen out of first place in the FIFA World Rankings.

Also Read: Germany Vs England – Preview And Predictions

Memphis Depay scored twice, with Steven Bergwijn and Denzel Dumfries also on target, as well as a late goal from Michy Batshuayi in injury time to put the Red Devils out of their misery.

In an effort to boost Belgium’s confidence ahead of the World Cup, the so-called “golden…