Golden Eaglets Off To Cape Coast For WAFU B U-17 Tourney

Five –time world champions Nigeria will set out on course for another title on Wednesday when they depart the country for the Ghanaian city of Cape Coast, where they will participate in the Seven-Nation WAFU B U17 Championship that begins on Saturday.

The two finalists from the tournament in Cape Coast will represent the WAFU B zone at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations billed for Algeria early next year, from where all four semi finalists will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Peru.

Nigeria, with five world titles in the kitty, and three –time world champions and hosts Ghana will set the tournament rolling on Saturday with a potentially –explosive encounter at the Stade Cape Coast starting from 4pm Ghana time (5pm Nigeria time).

Coach Nduka Ugbade, who has kept his eyes on the ball and his hands on the plough for several weeks screening and training the lads at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja, says his objective is to earn a ticket to the AFCON finals in Algeria.

“I am…