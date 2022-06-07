I Have No Regret Choosing Nigeria Over Belgium

Cyriel Dessers has defended his decision to represent Nigeria instead of the Belgium national team, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers, 27, was born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother.

The forward however chose to play for the Super Eagles despite reported interest from Belgium.

Dessers was however overlooked by former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr after a cameo debut against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia two years ago.

The former Utrecht striker earned his recall to the team after a superlative campaign for Eredivisie side, Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Dessers insisted he took the right decision and is delighted to be back in the team.

“I got goose bumps after I scored that goal,” Dessers, who was top scorer in the UEFA Europa Conference League told reporters in Abuja.

“I hope to score more goals…