I’m Ready To Challenge For Eagles’ Goalkeepers’ Game Time 

Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper and Super Eagles new invitee, Adeleye Adebayo, says he is ready for competition for playing time in the national team’s matches, Completesports.com reports

“I am happy to be part of this great team. It’s a very big one for me. In short it’s a dream come true. I am going to give it my best shot and see how it goes,” Adebayo told Completesports.com.

I am here not to make up the numbers, but to see how I can help my country to qualify for AFCON 2023.

Also Read: ‘I’m Not Done With Playing For Super Eagles’ –Musa

“The match against Sierra Leone is a big one for me being new in the team, but I am under no pressure. If I get the go ahead to start or called upon mid into the game, I will no disappoint. I will give my best and see how it goes.”

Asked if the presence of Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho ahead of of him in the goalkeeping position does not worry him, the 22 year old, a former Nigerian national U-17 goalkeeper said, “I am not…