‘Losing 2022 World Cup Ticket Was Heartbreaking’

Super Eagles’ offensive midfielder, Alex Iwobi, regrets that Nigeria not going to be feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year is one of the biggest disappointments in his football career, Completesports.com reports.

“I missed the two qualifying matches [vs Black Stars of Ghana] because I was serving suspension from the AFCON,” Iwobi told Completesports.com at the Super Eagles’ Hotel quarters in Abuja.

“I watched the first leg in my house and the second leg I watched with my family. And you can imagine how disappointed we were when we lost the ticket for the World Cup.”

“The boys tried, but Ghana got the results that gave them the ticket. It was a very very disappointing game. I felt so sad, and that must rank as one of worst days of my career. Painful, but that is football for you. It is in the past now and we must move on.”

On the 2023 AFCON…