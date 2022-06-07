Mane Is Simply Africa’s Best Player –Oliseh

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh has described Liverpool star, Sadio Mane as one of the “world’s most influential players”.

Oliseh made the comments after Mane’s hat-trick saw his country beat Benin Republic 3-1 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Liverpool star scored twice in the first half and added another after the break in their Group L opener at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade.

Mane’s hat-trick saw him leapfrog Henri Camara to become the highest-scoring Senegal player in international football history.

He has scored 32 goals, three more than Camara, who represented the West Africans between 1999 and 2008 and managed 99 appearances.

Oliseh tweeted: “I love watching him play.

“Simply Africa’s and arguably, one of the world’s current most influential footballers.”

