Osimhen Rates Goal Against Chelsea As His Most ‘Cherished’

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has rated his goal against Premier League club Chelsea as his most cherished .

Osimhen who is currently at Serie A club, Napoli scored the aforementioned goal when he was at Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen is in the camp of the Super Eagles as they are set to take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in an Afcon 2023 qualifying match on Thursday June 9.



In an interview with NFF TV he singled out the Chelsea goal as one his best goals.

“My most cherished goal is the one I scored against Chelsea,” Osimhen said.

“A lot of my friends who were Chelsea fans sent me messages before the game saying they did not care if Chelsea beat us or not, they just wanted me to score.

“They really wanted me to actualize my dream, and that was one of the best moments in my career.”

Osimhen joined Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in 2017 before moving to French Ligue 1 side,…