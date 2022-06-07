We Are in Abuja To Beat Super Eagles

Sierra Leone forward Amadou Bakayoko has warned the Leone Stars are in Abuja to beat the Super Eagles, reports Completeesports.com.

John Keister’s side will slug it out with the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

The Leone Stars can take inspiration from their last visit to Nigeria in November 2020, where they held the Super Eagles to a 4-4 draw.

They rallied back from four goals down to earn a share of the spoils on that occasion.

Bakayoko reckoned the Super Eagles will be a tough nut to crack, but he is confident they can claim a famous win this time around.

“Without doubt playing against Nigeria will be my first proper match for Sierra Leone. Something I am looking forward to, but both Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau are no easy games,” Bakayoko told footballsierraleone.net.

“God willing we can go out there and showcase ourselves against a tough Nigeria…