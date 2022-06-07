What Osimhen Must Work On To Improve’

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has revealed where he believes Victor Osimhen must work on to become the complete striker.

Osimhen had an impressive second season at Napoli netting 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 games in all competitions.

His impressive showing has led to Osimhen being linked to top European clubs.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are holding out for €110m for the Nigerian striker, who has three years left on his current deal.

Despite his performance for the Serie A giants, Spalletti believes there is one area the former Lille star need to improve on.

“He (Osimhen) is a potential that can still be improved and made more profitable for the team,” Spaletti told Tuttosports.

“Osimhen has healthy selfishness of a centre forward who shoots as soon as he sees the goal and a physically overwhelming power that he expresses above all with his head and this…