‘Why I’m Eager To Leave Bayern Munich’ —Lewandowski

Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski has explained why he is eager to leave Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern this year with Barcelona his preferred destination.

There has also been interest from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United for Lewandowski, who are both keen on signing a striker in the transfer window.

The reigning FIFA Best Player of the Year has hardly made his feelings unheard and has almost spoken non-stop since the season that he would like to leave Bayern.

However, Bayern are unwilling so far to cancel his contract with one year left.

That has not stopped Lewandowski from speaking out again, though, in his clearest message yet.

Talking to Polish outlet Onet Sport, he said: “I just want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than the work. The best thing to do is find a solution together. Something has died in me, I need new emotions.

“During so…