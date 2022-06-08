2023 AFCONQ: Algeria Beat Tanzania Away To Maintain Top Spot

Algeria made it two wins out of two after defeating Tanzania 2-0 away in their second Group F 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday.

Ramy Bensebaini opened scoring two minutes of added time in the first half while Mohamed Amoura made it 2-0 in the 89th minute.

In the group’s other game also played on Wednesday, Niger Republic forced Cranes of Uganda to a 1-1 draw away.

After the second round of the qualifiers, Algeria maintained top position on six points, Niger occupy second spot on two points while Tanzania and Uganda have one apiece.

In Group I, Mauritania and Gabon remained unbeaten after both ended their tie goalless.

The two teams have four points each but Mauritania top on superior goals difference.

And the group’s other fixture saw Sudan edge Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 to record their first win and stay third. DR Congo are bottom with no point.

In other games, Congo Brazzaville pipped visiting Gambia 1-0 in Group G and Mozambique defeated Benin…