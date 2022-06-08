2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Better Than Sierra Leone, Must Prove It On The Pitch’ —Peseiro

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro says his team is superior to the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone but must prove on the pitch.

The Eagles will entertain Sierra Leone in their first game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Abuja on Thursday.

Peseiro’s star-studded side are favourites to secure the three points as they look to put the disappointment of not qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall the last time both teams met during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, Sierra Leone mounted a shock comeback to draw 4-4 after falling 4-0 behind.

And Peseiro believes the only way the Eagles can prove that superiority over the minnows is to perform on the pitch.

“Our team is better than Sierra Leone, it’s true and no one can doubt that,” Peseiro sais in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference in Abuja. “But we need to show it in our football because any team can beat any team with good organisation, commitment.

“You can create lots of opportunities…