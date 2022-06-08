Anambra FA Cup:  Semi-Final Clashes Set Neros Stadium Nanka Aglow

The battle of who gets into the final of the ongoing 2022 Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup takes place today [Tuesday] with the two semi-final matches set to be played, Completesports.com reports.

The first and second semi final matches will be played at the Neros Stadium Nanka at. 9am and 12 noon respectively.

Peace FC Awka will attempt an upset against the competition favourites and defending champion Aspire FC of Adazi Ani [picture at 9 am, while All Stars FC, Ogbaru will confront NNL side, Nnewi United at 12 noon.

Aspire began the 2022 Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup with a 6-0 trouncing of Uncle Ralph FC Mgbakwu to move to the quarter-finals where they defeated Global FC, Onitsha 2-0. Peace FC started their title and 2 million Naira prize money chase on a hopeful note when they handed a 3-0 defeat to a relatively unknown side, Future Hopes FC, which gave them ticket to the quarter-finals where they narrowly escaped into the semi-finals with a 1-0 defeat over DOSAD…