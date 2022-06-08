City Step Up Interest For Saka

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their interest in Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.

Saka ended the 2021-22 season as Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions with 12 strikes, 11 of which came in 38 Premier League appearances.

Saka also provided seven assists in the English top flight during another impressive campaign with his boyhood club, who fell short in their attempts to qualify for the Champions League.

He remains under contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2024, and Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to enter talks over a new contract.

However, there are fears that Saka could decide to end his stint in North London should the club repeatedly fail in their bid to return to the Champions League.

The 20-year-old could supposedly ask for a release clause to be inserted in any new contract he signs with Arsenal, and Liverpool have been linked…