Dare Charges Peseiro To Build A Formidable Super Eagles Team

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has charged newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to lead the rebuilding of a new, strong and formidable Senior National Team for Nigeria, as he gets his reign underway.

The Portuguese gaffer was officially received at the Minister’s Conference Room by Sunday Dare on Wednesday, who assured the coach that the new crew will enjoy the support of the Ministry through the NFF, to ensure the team succeeds during his time in charge of the Super Eagles.



Read Also: Uzoho: ‘We’ve Learnt From Benin City Debacle Of 2022 Vs Sierra Leone’

Dare said “for us as a ministry and the NFF, the message we want to pass emphatically to the new coach, is that this is the start of the rebuilding process. Nigeria is a football-loving nation, they love the Super Eagles and they love to win every game, even though it’s impossible. Whether it is friendly or a competitive game. Let there be consistency and discipline in our…