Dennis, Bonke Doubtful For Sierra Leone Clash

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro is sweating over the fitness of Emmanuel Dennis and Innocent Bonke ahead of his side’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

The duo sat out Monday’s training at the practice pitch of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Dennis recently recovered from the injury he picked up while in action for his club, Watford.

The versatile forward missed the Hornets last three games of the campaign as a result of the setback.

Dennis however featured as a second half substitute in Nigeria’s friendly defeat to Ecuador last week.

Bonke is yet to fully shake off the injury he picked up in the first half of Nigeria’s

friendly defeat against Mexico .

The team has enough cover in midfield and attack should both players fail to recover before the game on Thursday.

The Super Eagles will…