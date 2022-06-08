‘How Italians Conspired Against Me After I Displaced Maldini At AC Milan’

Ex-Nigeria international, Taribo West, has opened up on his unsuccessful spell at AC Milan during his professional career.

West went across town in 2000 when he switched to AC Milan from Inter, where he had spent two years and won the then UEFA Cup.

In a surprise move, the former Auxerre defender joined the city rivals during the 2000 winter and made his debut on March 24 when he came on as a late substitute for Andriy Shevchenko in a 2-0 win over Juventus.

He scored his only goal for the club in a 4-0 victory over Udinese. However, Taribo did not last at the club, spending just one season and making five appearances.

Speaking on Brila FM programme, ‘No Holds Barred’, on Tuesday, the 48-year-old alleged that Italians schemed him out of the red and black side of the Milan clubs after he benched ‘golden boy’ Paulo Maldini.

The former central defender disclosed that he was brought to the club by then owner, Silvio…