‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players

New Technical Adviser of the Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro has stated that his mission is to help Nigeria win the next African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire, next year.

The Portuguese coach made the remarks to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday, as he was officially received at the Minister’s Conference Room.

Peseiro said: “I came here for one goal; I want to win the next AFCON for my fantastic players and for Nigerians. I am confident because I believe in this team, I believe in the quality and the number of good players. I have followed Nigeria’s history in football from the 1994 and other successful teams and I want to bring back that joy again”

The 62 year old thanked the Ministry and the NFF for giving him the opportunity to work with Nigeria, reiterating Nigeria’s stance as a top footballing nation in Africa.

“Nigeria is top 5 when it comes to football in Africa. I want to say…