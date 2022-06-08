Join Roma And Be Successful –Stankovic Tells Matic

Former Inter Milan star Dejan Stankovic has advised Nemanja Matic to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma if he wants to be successful.

The departing Manchester United midfielder is set to join Roma in a free transfer.

“He [Matic] has two crucial qualities for Mourinho: he is reliable and loyal. It means that he can be trusted, on the pitch and in the dressing room,” Stankovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He is a serious person, with values and a great family that follows him. José knows that he is a warrior, one of those he likes.

“Matic is good to start play from the back, he is aggressive and he can protect the defence. I admit it, I am curious to see how he will adapt to Italian football, but I have no doubts that he’ll do well.”

On Matic not being a regular with United, Stankovic insisted: “I want to see the glass half full and I can say that he rested a bit to…