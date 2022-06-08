Man United Not Patient Enough With Rangnick –Alaba

Real Madrid defender David Alaba insists Ralf Rangnick needed more time at Manchester United to prove himself.

Alaba who has been working with Rangnick since he became Austria’s new manager.

Alaba, who labelled Rangnick world class, told The Athletic: “He has been really good, you can see we have a really good plan and you can see it works for us on the pitch.

“He doesn’t want us to let the opponents breathe air. It is good for us. I have known Ralf since I was 18 years old and he is a world-class coach.

“What he did in the past is something special and now I am seeing it close up. He showed what he can do at Leipzig, Salzburg and Hoffenheim.

“He didn’t have a lot of time in Manchester. He has a really good plan and knows a lot about football.”

