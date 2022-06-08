Musa:’Why Super Eagles Will Be Different Under Peseiro’

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa believes the three-time AFCON champions will be different under new head coach Jose Peseiro.

The Portuguese will take charge of his first competitive game as Eagles handler when they host Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, in their first tie in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It was not the best of starts for the former Real Madrid assistant coach, following the Eagles’ defeats to Mexico and Ecuador in a double header friendly games.

Musa, however, is confident that with what he has seen in training and his personal interaction with the new gaffer, Nigerian fans should expect something different.

“I would say the very first time that I met him we spoke a lot,” Musa said in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference in Abuja.

Also Read: Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’

“And if you have a manager that believe in your country and that he is coming to win the Nations Cup I…