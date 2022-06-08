Title As Nnewi United Coach

Former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Fancy Ewulu, hopes to win the 2022 Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup title as the coach of Ngeria National League (NNL) side, Nnewi United who have qualified for the final billed for Saturday, June 11, Completesports.com reports.

Nnewi United on Tuesday, pipped All Stars FC 3-0 in the second semi-final match at the Neros Stadium Nanka through Samson Oni’s brace (6′, 61′) and Pius Emmanuel’s 90th minute goal.

Ewulu’s Anaedo Lions will face Peace FC of Awka in the final on Saturday, to vie for the title and N2million prize money.

Peace FC defeated the defending champions and glamourous NLO side, Aspire FC of Adazi-Ani, in the first semi-final match 4-3 on penalties after a goalless scoreline inside the open play.

Ewulu describes Nnewi United’s final berth at the 2022 Neros Anambra FA Cup as a reward for hard work, revealing that…