Ugbade Confident Golden Eaglets Will Pick AFCON Ticket

Golden Eaglets head coach Nduka Ugbade is confident his boys will have a successful outing at the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

Ugbade’s charges are among the seven teams that will compete for the two tickets to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations at the WAFU tourney.

The Golden Eaglets are in Group A along with hosts Ghana and Togo.

Ugbade, who has picked 20 players with five more players on standby after an intensive screening exercise at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja is in buoyant mood ahead of the competition.

“I am happy with the squad that we have been able to come up with, and I can say confidently that we are going to Ghana to do the nation proud,” he told thenff.com.

“Our primary objective is to earn a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, and then we go full throttle for the trophy. Nigeria have a pedigree in U-17 football and we cannot…