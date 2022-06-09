2023 AFCONQ: Leone Stars’ Key Midfielder Ruled Out Of Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone’s midfielder Star Kwame Quee will not feature in today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja.

The Sierra Leone FA confirmed on their Twitter handle that Quee, who plays for Israeli club Hapoel Haifa, will miss the fixture due to suspension.

The 25-year-old is out of today’s clash owing to a red card he picked up against Equatorial Guinea in the AFCON 2021 Tournament in Cameroon.

However, the FA stated that Quee will be available for selection when Sierra Leone hosts Guinea-Bissau in Conakry in their second Group A game.

The Freetown-born midfielder made his debut for the Leone Stars in 2014 and has gone on to make 18 appearances scoring two goals.

He got Leone Stars’ first goal as they came from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 against the Eagles in Benin City, during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



