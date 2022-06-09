Akanni:‘We Hope Eagles Will Come To The Party Against Sierra Leone’

Former chairman of Lagos State Football Association Waidi Akanni, is hopeful that the Super Eagles will live up to expectations when they take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match today.

The Eagles have not got the better of the Leone Stars in their last two competitive games. The West African neighbours forced Nigeria to a 4-4 draw in a qualifier for the 2021 AFCON at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, in November 2020, with the visitors recovering from a four-nil down.

The return fixture days later in Freetown also ended goalless. Today’s encounter will take place behind closed doors at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, which could further motivate the John Keister’s side.

Speaking ahead of the game, Akanni expressed optimism that it will be the beginning of a turnaround in the Eagles.

The former junior international noted that…