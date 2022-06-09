Belgium Thrash Poland As Netherlands Overcome Wales In UEFA Nations League

A rejuvenated Belgium ran riot in Brussels as they brush aside Poland 6-1 in Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League..

The hosts were forced to come from behind to pick up their first win of the Nations League campaign, but four second half goals were more than enough to earn a huge three points, with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard playing starring roles.

Belgium dominated the opening exchanges, with Eden Hazard missing a sitter after Michy Batshuayi’s shot had clattered the post, while the Besiktas striker then had a goal ruled out for offside.

It was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play though as Sebastian Szymanski’s clipped pass was brilliantly controlled by Robert Lewandowski, who then fired home his 76th international goal.

Poland sat back on their advantage, defending their 18-yard box superbly and limiting time on the ball for Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. The latter was involved as the hosts equalised just before half-time though, with his shot pushed away…