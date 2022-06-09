Convert Every Goal Scoring Chances Against Sierra Leone –Tijani Warns Eagles

Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone, former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has advised the Super Eagles to convert every goal scoring chances that comes their way.

The Super Eagles will face the Leone stars at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Ajax stars posited that the Super Eagles has the opportunity of making a big statement of intent by beating Sierra Leone convincingly.

“This is a game the Super Eagles has no choice but to win and win convincingly if they are to win the hearts of Nigerians again.

” This is a game the strikers must ensure they bury every goal scoring chances that comes their way. The team can’t afford to drop points against Sierra Leone.

“I wish the team all the best against Sierra Leone at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.”

