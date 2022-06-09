Eagles Defence Must Maintain 100% Concentration –Lawal

Former Nigerian winger, Garba Lawal has advised the Super Eagles to maintain a high level of concentration against Sierra Leone in today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The three-time African champions will aim to end a five-game winless run as they look to pick up maximum points against the Leone Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The last time the two teams met, they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin before managing a stalemate in Freetown in November 2020.

However, reacting to today’s game, Lawal in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the Super Eagles must avoid making silly errors against the Leone Stars.

Read Also: 2023 AFCONQ: Algeria Beat Tanzania Away To Maintain Top Spot

“On a paper, the Super Eagles are expected to pick the maximum points, however, sine football is not mathematics, the team must do everything they can to overcome Sierra Leone.

“I remember that the last time we played against…