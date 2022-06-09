How Super Eagles Rated In Slim Win Vs Sierra Leone

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Eagles players in their 2023 Africa Cup qualifiying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Abuja on Thursday night…

FRANCIS UZOHO 6/10

The goalkeeper didn’t have much to do in the game. Made a decent save to keep his side in the game in the first half.

OLA AINA 7/10

Had a tough time coping with the pace and trickery of Kamil Conteh. Did a good job and contributed to his side’s second goal.

WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 7/10

The centre-back had a good game. Copped an injury in the second half and was replaced by Kenneth Omeruo.

SEMI AJAYI 7/10

A solid showing from the West Bromwich Albion defender. Coped well against a difficult opponent.

CALVIN BASSEY 7/10

The left-back lost his man for Sierra Leone’s goal, otherwise it was another solid showing display from the Rangers man.

JOE ARIBO 7/10

The Rangers man combined well with Alex Iwobi in midfield. He was booked in the first half for a poor tackle.

ALEX IWOBI…