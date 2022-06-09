Inter Milan Must Sacrifice Martinez To Sign Lukaku –Marzio

Gianluca di Marzio has urged Inter Milan to sell Laurato Martinez in a bid to resign Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Inter are seeking to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and take Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus.

However, any deal can only happen with Inter raising funds from a big sale.

That’s according to Sky Italia‘s Gianluca di Marzio, who is reporting: “As far as Inter, if both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala were to be signed it would only be if Lautaro were to leave.

“They’re close to signing Dybala.”

With a return of Lukaku on loan suddenly looking to be a real possibility, the plans are up in the air given that the Nerazzurri had previously looked set to both sign Dybala and keep hold of Martinez.

