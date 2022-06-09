It’s My Desire To Play For Barca –Alonso

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has revealed his desire to play for Barcelona.

The Spaniard has played a key role over recent years, doing his best work at wing-back, started by Antonio Conte in 2016.

Alonso has regularly linked with a move back to Spain in the past, having initially broken through at Real Madrid.

And while he is not pining for a move this summer, the full-back has made it clear he wants to prove himself in his home country, having only ever made one La Liga appearance.

“Go back to Spain? I have one more year on my contract. I’ve already said it before that I’d like to, but in the end, it doesn’t entirely depend on me,” he said during Spain duty, as cited by Sport.

“It’s clear that the desire to one day play in Spain is there”.

