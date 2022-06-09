Osimhen, Sadiq Lead Attack; Chukwueze, Aribo, Iwobi Start

Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq will lead Nigeria’s attack in today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

Head coach, Jose Peseiro opted for a 4-4-2 formation in his side’s first game in the qualifiers.

Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will operate from the wings.

Omonia Nicosia’s Francis Uzoho will be man between the sticks.

Peseiro opted for the quartet of Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey in defence

The duo of Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi will operate in the midfield.

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

Super Eagles X1

Uzoho

Aina, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey

Aribo, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon

Sadiq, Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu

