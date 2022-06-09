Partey Changes Name To Yakubu After Converting To Islam

Arsenal’s Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has changed his name to Yakubu after converting to Islam following his recent marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella, Daily Mail reports.

However, despite the name change, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder will still be referred to Partey when playing for Arsenal.

Also, the 28-year-old will keep Thomas as the name on the back of his shirt when in action.

Brought up as a Christian in east Ghana, Partey told media his country in March that he had become a Muslim due to Bella.

In mid-March a picture of him in London with a Sheikh circulated on social media as the pair held the Quran – the scripture of Islam.

And devoting himself further to Islam, Partey has now taken on the name Yakubu after tying the knot to Bella.

Partey featured just 26 times for Arsenal in all competitions last season as injury and suspension curtailed any further part.

A hamstring injury during a 3-0…