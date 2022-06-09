Team Nigeria Wins 3 Medals After Day 2 Of Mauritius 2022

Team Nigeria has won one gold and two silver medals after Day two of the ongoing 22nd African Athletics Championship holding in Mauritius.

Sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan fulfilled expectations as she raced home first in the 100m hurdles to ensure Team Nigeria is among the eight countries that have won gold at the event.

High jumper Adeshina Temitope and the 4x400m mixed relay team also ended the second day of competition with silver medals.

While Adeshina lost the high jump to Ghana’s Yeboah Rose on countback after the three medalists cleared 1.79m, the Mixed Relay team had to rely on the experience of Patience Okon George, who earlier qualified for the individual 400m, to come from a possible fourth to second.

South Africa and Kenya top the medal table with three gold each with the former amassing more silver (four) and bronze medals (six) than Kenya (1 and 3) with Botswana third with two…