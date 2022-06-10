Aribo: Super Eagles Will Get Better Under Peseiro

Joe Aribo insists the Super Eagles will improve with more games under new manager, Jose Peseiro, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles recorded their first win under the Portuguese, coming from behind to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday night

The West Africans wasted a number of chances afterwards, while the Leone Stars also came close to equalising twice.

Read Also:Super Eagles Deserved The Victory Against Sierra Leone- Peseiro

Despite the nervy nature of the victory, Aribo is confident the Super Eagles will get better in subsequent games.

“It’s important to win our first game of the qualifiers. We can play better, we will continue to improve and we will get better” the Rangers midfielder told reporters after the game.

“We are working with the new manager and following his philosophy.”

Aribo and his teammates will now shift attention to their matchday two encounter against Sao Tome and Principe next week Monday.

By Adeboye…