Bayern Munich Make Contact With Spurs Over Kane Transfer

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have made a shock move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to journalist Tancredi Palmeri of SportItalia, Spurs are thinking of replacing Kane with Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Bayern are set to lose Polish striker Robert Lewandowski this summer and are consequently rumoured to want to replace him with Kane.

Lewandowski who scored 50 goals in 46 games is edging closer to a move to Barcelona.

Whether Kane would be interested in a move to Germany or the fee it would take for the Spurs to consider isn’t included in the report.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the North London club have zero intention of selling Kane and they could even offer him a new contract.

The 29-year-old’s deal expires in 2024.

Man City were heavily linked with a move for him last year and they even offered £127million for his services but Spurs declined.

Kane is the second Premier League player to be targeted by Bayern as they look to…