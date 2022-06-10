Christensen Departs Chelsea After 10 Years

Chelsea today (Friday) confirmed the departure of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer after spending 10 years at the club.

The Blues announced Christensen’s departure in a statement released on their official website chelseafc.com on Friday.

Christensen alongside Danny Drinkwater, are on the list of released players submitted to the Premier League.

The Danish international is being linked with a move to LaLiga giants Barcelona.

The statement from Chelsea read:“Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea contract expires this summer, bringing to an end his 10 years as a Blue, during which he graduated from our Academy and subsequently secured a regular place in our senior squad, playing 161 games.

“He would experience success in the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and, most memorably, the Champions League. He came off the bench in the first half of the final in…