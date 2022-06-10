Don’t Underestimate Sao Tome & Principle -Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has advised the Super Eagles not to underestimate Sao Tome in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions defeated Sierra Leone 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

Jonathan Morsay opened the scoring for the Leone Stars, before Alex Iwobi made it 1-1.

Osimhen then netted an instinctive winner four minutes before the break.

With the team set to face Sao Tome next week Monday, Nwosu in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the team should play them like every other good teams.

“Commencing the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with a victory against Sierra Leone is a good one by the Super Eagles. However, their next attention should focus on Sao Tome, going there and picking the maximum points.

“The players must not underestimate them because every country in Africa are now playing good football….