Eagles Pip Sierra Leone 2-1; Guinea Bissau Win 5-1, Top AFCONQ Group A.

Jose Peseiro recorded his first competitive win as the Super Eagles coach, following his team’s hard- fought 2-1 win against Sierra Leone in their opening Group A game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Abuja, Completeports.com reports.

Going into Thursday’s game, the Eagles had failed to win their last five games, losing three and drawing two.

The Eagles came from behind to beat the Leone Stars thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen, with Moses Simon providing the assists for both goals.

Jonathan Morsay gave Sierra Leone a shock lead with a diving header.

Sierra Leone had the first attempt on goal in the fourth minute off a counter but Mohamed Turay’s shot was tipped over the bar by Francis Uzoho.

Also Read – Live Blogging: Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone – AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

In the sixth minute Osimhen almost broke the deadlock but his header from Calvin Bassey’s cross went inches off target.

Osimhen went close again on 10 minutes with an instinctive strike on…